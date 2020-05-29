Dr. Elizabeth Arendt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arendt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Arendt, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Arendt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2450 Riverside Ave Ste R200, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 273-1177
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In 2002, I had a knee surgery that was poorly done and never needed in the first place. After 5 years of doctors telling me my pain was manageable and/or in my head, Dr. Arendt was a light in the tunnel. She gave me two options for surgery but suggested the more conservative approach given my age. She was gracious, answered all of my questions, and made me feel very comfortable like no doctor had. The surgery went very well, and the repair lasted five years (through a very active lifestyle). When knee pain came back, I emailed her to get a suggestion on a new knee doctor in my new state. She suggested someone she'd worked with in the past, and not only was he also amazing, she actually flew from MN to CO to be there for the consultation. What doctor is that invested in a past patient's outcome that they make everything line up for that to happen? I ended up getting the more comprehensive repair the second time around and am 8 years in and doing great! She was the best decision I made!
About Dr. Elizabeth Arendt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1578507778
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Arendt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arendt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Arendt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Arendt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arendt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
