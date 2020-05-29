See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Elizabeth Arendt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Arendt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2450 Riverside Ave Ste R200, Minneapolis, MN 55454 (612) 273-1177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 29, 2020
    About Dr. Elizabeth Arendt, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578507778
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Arendt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arendt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arendt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arendt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arendt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arendt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arendt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arendt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arendt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arendt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

