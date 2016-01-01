Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Onugha, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Nephrology. They graduated from YUZHOU UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area and Driscoll Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Onugha works at Driscoll Pediatric Orthopedics in Corpus Christi, TX with other offices in Sunrise, FL and Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.