Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Anisis, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Anisis works at ISLAND ENDOCRINOLOGY AND DIABETES in Lynbrook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.