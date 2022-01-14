See All Dermatologists in Lenoir City, TN
Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, MD

Dermatology
3 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in Lenoir City, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College.

Dr. Anderson works at Knoxville Institute of Dermatology in Lenoir City, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1018 HIGHWAY 321 N, Lenoir City, TN 37771 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 450-9361
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    6516 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 450-9361
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Acne

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1073589925
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
    • University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
    • University of Tennessee
    • Dermatopathology
    Dr. Elizabeth Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

