Dr. Elizabeth Aitcheson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mystic, CT. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Aitcheson works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Mystic, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT, Norwich, CT and Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.