Dr. Elizabeth Abinsay, MD

Pediatrics
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Elizabeth Abinsay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Abinsay works at Elizabeth L Abinsay MD in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Ewa Beach, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Elizabeth L. Abinsay MD Inc.
    634 Kalihi St Ste 202, Honolulu, HI 96819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 677-4331
  2
    Elizabeth L Abinsay Inc
    91-2139 Fort Weaver Rd Ste 313, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 677-4331

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Dr. Elizabeth was not available but I was able to make an appointment with Hazel Abinsay. This accommodation was not a problem at all- both of my children were seen at the same time and Hazel was still able to give good attention to both kids. My daughter has a somewhat rare condition and Hazel was attentive and responsible with her knowledge and judgements. From check in to check out was less than 45 minutes. It was great.
    AMAZING ACCOMMODATIONS — Jun 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Abinsay, MD
    About Dr. Elizabeth Abinsay, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124121421
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Abinsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abinsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abinsay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abinsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Abinsay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abinsay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abinsay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abinsay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

