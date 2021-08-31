Overview

Dr. Elizabeta Popa, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Popa works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.