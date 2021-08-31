See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Elizabeta Popa, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeta Popa, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Popa works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 31, 2021
    Dr. Popa saved our mother’s life. She is the kindest, most knowledgeable most caring doctor. She got my mother and our family thru the worst times because she always had an answer and a plan. She truly is remarkable and you’re blessed if you are in her care. Her team is also amazing. Diane and Jennifer are G-d sends as well.
    D. Lap — Aug 31, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeta Popa, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Filipino, French, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
    • 1104845205
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Dr. Elizabeta Popa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popa works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Popa’s profile.

    Dr. Popa has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Popa speaks Filipino, French, Italian, Romanian and Spanish.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Popa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

