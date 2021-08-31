Dr. Elizabeta Popa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeta Popa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeta Popa, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Popa works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Popa?
Dr. Popa saved our mother’s life. She is the kindest, most knowledgeable most caring doctor. She got my mother and our family thru the worst times because she always had an answer and a plan. She truly is remarkable and you’re blessed if you are in her care. Her team is also amazing. Diane and Jennifer are G-d sends as well.
About Dr. Elizabeta Popa, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Filipino, French, Italian, Romanian and Spanish
- 1104845205
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popa accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popa works at
Dr. Popa has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Popa speaks Filipino, French, Italian, Romanian and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Popa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.