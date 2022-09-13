Dr. Eliza Robertson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliza Robertson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eliza Robertson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Robertson works at
Lexington Clinic1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6800
Lexington Clinic1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste C240, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-4800
- Saint Joseph East
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Robertson is a very convivial, extremely thorough and competent diagnostician; who spent a great deal of time in giving me insight into my medical condition. She answered all of my questions and helped to alleviate concerns in prognostication.
- Neurology
- English
- Neurology
Dr. Robertson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.