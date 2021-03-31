Overview

Dr. Eliza Panczyk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Saint Patrick Hospital.



Dr. Panczyk works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Inpatient Medicine in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Sahuarita, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.