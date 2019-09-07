Dr. Eliza Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliza Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eliza Miller, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My first meeting with Dr.Miller was as an inpatient with TIA and then in her office as a followup with more complications. I left my visit feeling so confident that my care is in the hands of a true academic, she will work to help figure out what is going on. I highly recommend Dr.Miller and the Neurology team at Columbia.
About Dr. Eliza Miller, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1093081663
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
