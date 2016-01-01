Dr. Eliza Diaconescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaconescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliza Diaconescu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eliza Diaconescu, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They completed their residency with Easton Hospital
Dr. Diaconescu works at
Locations
Chest Diseases & Sleep Disorders Sc15 Tower Ct Ste 140, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 362-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eliza Diaconescu, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English, Romanian
- 1881655140
Education & Certifications
- Easton Hospital
Dr. Diaconescu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaconescu accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaconescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaconescu speaks Romanian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaconescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaconescu.
