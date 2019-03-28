Dr. Eliza Chakravarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakravarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliza Chakravarty, MD
Overview
Dr. Eliza Chakravarty, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation825 Ne 13th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104 Directions (405) 271-7805
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chakravarty is one of the most intelligent doctors I have met in Oklahoma. She spent almost an hour listening and taking notes. This simply is no longer the norm but exceptional in today’s standard of patient care. Rheumatological concerns can be very confusing, complicated and scary. She has a comforting demeanor that helps allay patient concerns even during the most precarious situations.
About Dr. Eliza Chakravarty, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chakravarty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakravarty accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chakravarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chakravarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chakravarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chakravarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chakravarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.