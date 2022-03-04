Dr. Eliza Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliza Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Eliza Bennett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
UW Health20 S Park St Ste 307, Madison, WI 53715 Directions (608) 287-2830
Uw Health West Clinics451 Junction Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 265-7601
Uw Health Union Corners Clinic2402 Winnebago St, Madison, WI 53704 Directions (608) 242-6840
Hospital Affiliations
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 pregnancies that Dr. Bennet watched over me through, as well as years of infertility. Both times it took years to become pregnant, and I was overly worried throughout my pregnancies. Dr. Bennet was patient, kind, but direct and straightforward with care and answers. I loved her thorough process and would highly recommend her to anyone for women's care.
About Dr. Eliza Bennett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1003852161
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
