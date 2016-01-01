Overview

Dr. Eliza Ahn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Ahn works at Century Medical Group in Van Nuys, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.