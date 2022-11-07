Overview

Dr. Eliyahu Shemesh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Shemesh works at Florida Pain Management Institute in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.