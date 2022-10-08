Overview

Dr. Eliyahu Kopstick, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Kopstick works at Internal Medicine Associates in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.