Dr. Eliyahu Fuchs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuchs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliyahu Fuchs, MD
Overview
Dr. Eliyahu Fuchs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Fuchs works at
Locations
-
1
The Medical Institute of Nj PC11 Saddle Rd, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 267-2122
-
2
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-2122Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Wellspan Urology Ephrata175 Martin Ave Ste 350, Ephrata, PA 17522 Directions (717) 738-5648
-
4
Nj Ambulatory Anesthesia Associates LLC111 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuchs?
Thoroughly explained my issue and course of treatment. Following procedure called to check up and explain expected outcome
About Dr. Eliyahu Fuchs, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1952339509
Education & Certifications
- MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuchs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuchs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuchs works at
Dr. Fuchs has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuchs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fuchs speaks Hebrew.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuchs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuchs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuchs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuchs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.