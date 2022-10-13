Overview

Dr. Eliyahu Fuchs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Fuchs works at Medical Institute Of New Jersey in Cedar Knolls, NJ with other offices in Morristown, NJ and Ephrata, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.