Dr. Eliya Zaidi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliya Zaidi, DMD
Overview
Dr. Eliya Zaidi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Locations
-
1
Sierra Family Dentistry600 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 769-7215
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zaidi?
About Dr. Eliya Zaidi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1598726721
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zaidi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaidi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zaidi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zaidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaidi works at
Dr. Zaidi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.