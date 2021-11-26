Dr. Eliud Sifonte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sifonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliud Sifonte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eliud Sifonte, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY.
Locations
1
NYU Center for Mens Health555 Madison Ave Fl 4, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 754-2000Tuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
2
Greenpoint934 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 389-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good Doctor. Positive bedside manner and advocates for his patients. Got my a1c down within 6 months and other aliments better quicker than my primary care provider.
About Dr. Eliud Sifonte, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1396162368
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sifonte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sifonte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sifonte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sifonte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sifonte.
