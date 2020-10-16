Overview

Dr. Eliud Irizarry Claudio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Irizarry Claudio works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.