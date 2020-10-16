Dr. Eliud Irizarry Claudio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irizarry Claudio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliud Irizarry Claudio, MD
Overview
Dr. Eliud Irizarry Claudio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital1906 Belleview Ave Se, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 981-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter has autism along with multiple health issues. He is so good with her. She has had a lot of neurologists in her life. He took the time to talk to my daughter to make sure she understood. He didn’t talk over her. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Eliud Irizarry Claudio, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1508950122
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
