Overview

Dr. Eliud Faz-Guevara, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA.



Dr. Faz-Guevara works at Gateway Community Health Center in Laredo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.