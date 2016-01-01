Dr. Eliud Faz-Guevara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faz-Guevara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliud Faz-Guevara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eliud Faz-Guevara, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA.
Dr. Faz-Guevara works at
Locations
Gateway Community Health Center Inc.1515 Pappas St, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 523-3642
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eliud Faz-Guevara, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1144339938
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
Frequently Asked Questions
