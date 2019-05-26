See All Oncologists in Montclair, NJ
Dr. Elissa Santoro, MD

Surgical Oncology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elissa Santoro, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College

Dr. Santoro works at MONTCLAIR BREAST CENTER PC in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montclair Breast Center PC
    37 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 509-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Bile Duct Cancer
Breast Cancer
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Bile Duct Cancer

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. Elissa Santoro, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528023405
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Medical College
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania & Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elissa Santoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santoro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santoro works at MONTCLAIR BREAST CENTER PC in Montclair, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Santoro’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Santoro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santoro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

