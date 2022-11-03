Dr. Elissa Lunder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elissa Lunder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elissa Lunder, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Grande, Donald J, M.d.65 Walnut St Ste 480, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-7733Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Lunder for several years now. From the courteous scheduling person to the initial contact person prior to Dr Lunder coming in,I feel comfortable and understood. They listen to my questions and concerns and kindly acknowledge me addressing all aspects every time I come in. Dr Lunder is patient and thorough. It’s a beautifully run practice.
About Dr. Elissa Lunder, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lunder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lunder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lunder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lunder has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lunder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lunder speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunder.
