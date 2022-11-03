See All Dermatologists in Wellesley Hills, MA
Dr. Elissa Lunder, MD

Dermatology
2.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elissa Lunder, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Lunder works at Dermatology Partners Inc in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grande, Donald J, M.d.
    65 Walnut St Ste 480, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 431-7733
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Nov 03, 2022
    I have been going to Dr Lunder for several years now. From the courteous scheduling person to the initial contact person prior to Dr Lunder coming in,I feel comfortable and understood. They listen to my questions and concerns and kindly acknowledge me addressing all aspects every time I come in. Dr Lunder is patient and thorough. It’s a beautifully run practice.
    — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elissa Lunder, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1457300964
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elissa Lunder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lunder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lunder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lunder works at Dermatology Partners Inc in Wellesley Hills, MA. View the full address on Dr. Lunder’s profile.

    Dr. Lunder has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lunder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lunder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lunder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

