Overview

Dr. Elissa Hunter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hunter works at MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP ORTHOPEDICS AND NEUROSURGERY in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.