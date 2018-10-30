Dr. Elissa Gropen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gropen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elissa Gropen, MD
Overview
Dr. Elissa Gropen, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Gropen works at
Locations
Elissa Gropen, MD3576 Arlington Ave Ste 102, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 782-9577
Elissa Gropen MD4954 Arlington Ave Ste A, Riverside, CA 92504 Directions (951) 684-8397
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with her for more than five years. She is a very conscientious person, takes her time and always gives great care! Very friendly and capable office staff. I have recommended and would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Elissa Gropen, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Croatian, French, Hindi, Italian, Serbian and Spanish
- 1700949112
Education & Certifications
- L A Co-Usc Med Ctr, Dermatology L A Co-Usc Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Los Angeles County Usc Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Pomona Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gropen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gropen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gropen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gropen works at
Dr. Gropen has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gropen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gropen speaks Bosnian, Croatian, French, Hindi, Italian, Serbian and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gropen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gropen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gropen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gropen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.