Dr. Elissa Gropen, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Gropen works at Elissa Gropen, MD in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.