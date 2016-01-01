Overview

Dr. Elisha Brownfield, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Brownfield works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.