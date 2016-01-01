Dr. Eliseo Mills Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliseo Mills Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Gastroenterology Associates of Southern California101 E Beverly Blvd Ste 400, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 722-2928
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mills Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills Jr works at
Dr. Mills Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mills Jr speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.