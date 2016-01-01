Dr. Eliseo Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eliseo Colon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eliseo Colon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph London.
Dr. Colon works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology/EP1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A300, Lexington, KY 40504 DirectionsSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colon?
About Dr. Eliseo Colon, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1982606422
Education & Certifications
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Saint Joseph London
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Colon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon works at
Dr. Colon has seen patients for Acidosis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Colon speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.