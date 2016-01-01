Overview

Dr. Eliseo Colon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Colon works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

