Dr. Elise Vo, MD
Dr. Elise Vo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They completed their residency with Creighton University, School Of Medicine
MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vo was fantastic! She was very easy to talk to and overall made me feel relaxed and like I was in good hands. Highly recommend her!
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University, School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
