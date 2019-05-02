Dr. Sadoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elise Sadoun, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elise Sadoun, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio State Uni and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Sadoun works at
Lifetime Family Wellness and Weight Loss Pllc1531 Highway 90 A, Missouri City, TX 77489 Directions (281) 201-8737
Spirit of Texas Family Medicine, Sugar Land, Texas4427 Highway 6 Ste L, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 201-8737
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Sadoun is the most proficinal doctor I ever seen
- Family Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1871733121
- Grant Medical
- Grant Medical Center
- Ohio State Uni
- Ohio State
- Family Practice
Dr. Sadoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadoun works at
Dr. Sadoun speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadoun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.