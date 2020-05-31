Dr. Elise Rehn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elise Rehn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elise Rehn, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
Elise E. Rehn MD LLC25 E Washington St Ste 1008, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 995-2503
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rehn is caring and compassionate. I have seen her for medication management through years of infertility treatment and 2 successful pregnancies. Her guidance and understanding has been essential to my mental and emotional health. I highly recommend her as a specialist in women's mental health.
About Dr. Elise Rehn, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1104082791
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehn accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.