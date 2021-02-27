Dr. Elise Reed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elise Reed, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elise Reed, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vista, CA. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Reed works at
Locations
1
Deborah Young M.d. A.p.c.2023 W Vista Way Ste K2, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 941-6062
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reed truly listens. I have never had a psychiatrist in all my years (I’ve been at this since the late 90’s) with such humanity, and a true tender heart. She makes a difference by making me feel like a better person just by speaking with her. My spirits are lifted and she helps give me hope by believing in me. And her positivity energy is nothing short of infectious! Thank you for being a light is this dark world Dr. Reed, I am incredibly grateful!!
About Dr. Elise Reed, DO
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1083854558
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reed speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.