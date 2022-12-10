Overview

Dr. Elise Perer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Perer works at Robert B Klein MD Inc in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Uterine Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.