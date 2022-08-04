Overview

Dr. Elise Penafiel, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glen Burnie, MD.



Dr. Penafiel works at Glen Burnie Dental Care in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.