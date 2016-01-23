See All Dermatologists in Quincy, MA
Dr. Elise McCarthy, MD

Dermatology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elise McCarthy, MD is a Dermatologist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. McCarthy works at Adams Street Derm Assocs PC in Quincy, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adams Street Derm Assocs PC
    36 Adams St, Quincy, MA 02169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 773-0711

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Hair Loss
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Hair Loss

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Elise McCarthy, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and French Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1629003686
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarthy works at Adams Street Derm Assocs PC in Quincy, MA. View the full address on Dr. McCarthy’s profile.

    Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

