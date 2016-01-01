See All Dermatologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Elise Deluke, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elise Deluke, MD is a dermatologist in Buffalo, NY. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Deluke is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elise C Deluke MD Pllc
    353 Kenmore Ave Ste 2, Buffalo, NY 14223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 970-4140
  2. 2
    DeLuke Dermatology
    4949 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 970-4140

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
  • Fidelis Care
  • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Humana
  • Independent Health
  • MVP Health Care
  • POMCO Group
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Elise Deluke, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 10 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1265708267
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

Photo: Dr. Elise Deluke, MD
