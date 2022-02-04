Dr. Carlson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elise Carlson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elise Carlson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Carlson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Guilford Surgery Center LLC5 Durham Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 789-2255
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carlson?
Every single appointment from the first to our last, was exemplary. Sadly, I had to move out of state and I cannot stand not having Dr. Carlson by my side. An angel in disguise.
About Dr. Elise Carlson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1811971260
Education & Certifications
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carlson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carlson works at
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.