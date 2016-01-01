Overview

Dr. Elise Brown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Brown works at GROSSMONT EMERGENCY MED GROUP in La Mesa, CA with other offices in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.