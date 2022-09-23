See All Dermatologists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Elise Brantley, MD

Dermatology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Elise Brantley, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.

Dr. Brantley works at Scissortail Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Shaving of Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scissortail Dermatology
    401 SW 80th St Ste 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 562-6222
  2. 2
    Scissortail Dermatology
    3030 NW 149th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 562-6222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • GlobalHealth, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • OSMA Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 23, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Elise Brantley, after a very disappointing visit to a former dermatologist. She is very pleasant to deal with, and she did an excellent job checking my entire body. After a round of melanoma, I truly appreciated this thorough examination. I highly recommend her.
    Janet Schweinfurth — Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Elise Brantley, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1215148507
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elise Brantley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brantley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brantley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brantley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brantley works at Scissortail Dermatology in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Brantley’s profile.

    Dr. Brantley has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brantley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brantley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brantley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brantley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brantley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

