Dr. Elise Belilos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elise Belilos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Rheumatology, Allergy, and Immunology Associates - Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 410, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2097
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Belilos is an excellent clinician. Dr. Belilos is knowledgeable, attentive, conscientious and personable. She personally and promptly phones her patients to discuss any abnormal lab work, providing timely guidance and follow through. Her office staff is equally competent, helpful, efficient and personable, returning calls promptly. I have complete confidence in Dr. Belilos and her practice.
About Dr. Elise Belilos, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1639150550
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belilos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belilos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belilos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Belilos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belilos.
