Dr. Eliscer Guzman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eliscer Guzman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Guzman works at
Locations
Cardiology Unlimited PC629 W 185th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 781-9223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eliscer Guzman, MD
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679560833
Education & Certifications
- BRONX LEBANON HOSPITAL CENTER
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF PEDRO HENRIQUEZ URENA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guzman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guzman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guzman has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guzman speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guzman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guzman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.