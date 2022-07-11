See All Cardiologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Elisabeth Von Der Lohe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Elisabeth Von Der Lohe, MD

Cardiology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elisabeth Von Der Lohe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. 

Dr. Von Der Lohe works at IU Health in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kevin Ergle, MD
Dr. Kevin Ergle, MD
8 (9)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    IU Health Physicians Cardiology
    1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 274-3960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eskenazi Health
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Pulmonary Hypertension
Heart Disease
Sinus Tachycardia
Pulmonary Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Von Der Lohe?

    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr. von der Lohe displays immense care and concern for me and my health. She listens to me, answers all of my questions, develops a plan of care that is tailored to my needs. She is amazing. I am very delighted that she is my cardiologist.
    Dr. Ruby Cain — Jul 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elisabeth Von Der Lohe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elisabeth Von Der Lohe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Von Der Lohe to family and friends

    Dr. Von Der Lohe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Von Der Lohe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elisabeth Von Der Lohe, MD.

    About Dr. Elisabeth Von Der Lohe, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760447270
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Marienhospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elisabeth Von Der Lohe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Von Der Lohe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Von Der Lohe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Von Der Lohe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Von Der Lohe works at IU Health in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Von Der Lohe’s profile.

    Dr. Von Der Lohe has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Tachycardia and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Von Der Lohe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Der Lohe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Der Lohe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Der Lohe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Der Lohe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elisabeth Von Der Lohe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.