Overview

Dr. Elisabeth Von Bun, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Hamburg and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Von Bun works at Texas Breast Specialists in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.