Dr. Elisabeth Von Bun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elisabeth Von Bun, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Hamburg and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.
Locations
Louisville Oncology301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 301, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 288-9969
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. She listens, understands, and explains thing clearly. She is factually based in her diagnoses, acts immediately to directing tests, appointments with other specialists (e.g. she arranged an appointment the next day with another Doctor) etc., and doesn't reschedule unnecessary (in her opinion) appointments. professional in every respect, and a positive delightful person.
About Dr. Elisabeth Von Bun, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- 1861450280
Education & Certifications
- Hershey Med Ctr
- Robert Packer Hosp
- Robert Packer Hosp
- U Hamburg
Frequently Asked Questions
Louisville Oncology
