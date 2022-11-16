See All Oncologists in Jeffersonville, IN
Dr. Elisabeth Von Bun, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (21)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elisabeth Von Bun, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Hamburg and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Von Bun works at Texas Breast Specialists in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Oncology
    301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 301, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 288-9969

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clark Memorial Health
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Excellent. She listens, understands, and explains thing clearly. She is factually based in her diagnoses, acts immediately to directing tests, appointments with other specialists (e.g. she arranged an appointment the next day with another Doctor) etc., and doesn't reschedule unnecessary (in her opinion) appointments. professional in every respect, and a positive delightful person.
    James P. Marquart — Nov 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Elisabeth Von Bun, MD
    About Dr. Elisabeth Von Bun, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, German
    • 1861450280
    Education & Certifications

    • Hershey Med Ctr
    • Robert Packer Hosp
    • Robert Packer Hosp
    • U Hamburg
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Von Bun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Von Bun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Von Bun works at Texas Breast Specialists in Jeffersonville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Von Bun’s profile.

    Dr. Von Bun has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Von Bun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Bun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Von Bun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Bun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Bun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

