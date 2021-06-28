Overview

Dr. Elisabeth Roter, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center, UH Geauga Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals Conneaut Medical Center and University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center.



Dr. Roter works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Mentor, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.