Dr. Elisabeth Richard, MD
Overview
Dr. Elisabeth Richard, MD is a dermatologist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. Dr. Richard completed a residency at The Johns Hopkins Hospital. She currently practices at Elisabeth G. Richard, MD, PA and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Richard is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Elisabeth G. Richard MD PA10753 Falls Rd Ste 355, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (202) 660-5650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Elisabeth Richard, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1932154093
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- UNIV OF MA MED SCH
- Middlebury College, Vermont
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
