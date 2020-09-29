Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elisabeth Lucas, MD
Overview
Dr. Elisabeth Lucas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20 E Timonium Rd Ste 112, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 823-3101
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was her patient for 9 years and she's kind, patient and very compassionate. She cured my daughter's and mine Lyme disease. Unfortunately, she decides to retire now, I wish her happy retirement.
About Dr. Elisabeth Lucas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1346253804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
