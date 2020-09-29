See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lutherville Timonium, MD
Dr. Elisabeth Lucas, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Dr. Elisabeth Lucas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    20 E Timonium Rd Ste 112, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 823-3101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Cardiovascular Stress Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Cardiovascular Stress Test

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Sep 29, 2020
I was her patient for 9 years and she's kind, patient and very compassionate. She cured my daughter's and mine Lyme disease. Unfortunately, she decides to retire now, I wish her happy retirement.
Angela Weihao Li — Sep 29, 2020
About Dr. Elisabeth Lucas, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346253804
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

