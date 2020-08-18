Overview

Dr. Elisabeth Jappay, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Jappay works at Physicians Building Group LLP in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.