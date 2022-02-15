Dr. Elisabeth Gennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elisabeth Gennis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elisabeth Gennis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Chelmsford, MA. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Lowell General Hospital.
Dr. Gennis works at
Locations
Scott A. Sigman MD14 Research Pl, North Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 454-0706Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Empathetic and knowledgeable
About Dr. Elisabeth Gennis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1023300670
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Boston Medical Center
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gennis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gennis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gennis has seen patients for Broken Arm, Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gennis.
