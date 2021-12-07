Overview

Dr. Elisabeth Dupont, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dupont works at Watson Clinic Main in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.