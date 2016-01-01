See All Pediatricians in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Elisabeth Dowlen, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Elisabeth Dowlen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Dowlen works at Novant Health Waughtown Pediatrics in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Waughtown Pediatrics
    648 E Monmouth St, Winston Salem, NC 27107 (336) 571-7834

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media

Fever
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Otitis Media
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchospasm
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Newborn Noninfectious Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Separation Anxiety
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep-Walking
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

About Dr. Elisabeth Dowlen, MD

  Pediatrics
  7 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1265894612
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
  Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elisabeth Dowlen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dowlen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Dowlen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Dowlen works at Novant Health Waughtown Pediatrics in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dowlen's profile.

Dr. Dowlen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dowlen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dowlen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dowlen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

